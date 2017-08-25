Patty Jenkins Fires Back at James Cameron Over 'Wonder Woman' Criticism

Patty Jenkins is fighting back at James Cameron after he made some controversial comments about her film Wonder Woman.

James was quoted in a recent interview saying that he doesn’t think the film should be celebrated as a feminist achievement and instead calls Wonder Woman a step “backwards” for feminism.

Patty – who directed Wonder Woman – took to Twitter to address James‘ comments.

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” Patty starts. “Strong women are great. His praise for my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated.”

“But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we,” Patty continues. “I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.”