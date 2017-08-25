Rafael Nadal & Venus Williams Face Off at Lotte New York Palace Badminton Tournament!

With just days left to go before the start of the U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams flash a smile together while attending the 2017 Lotte New York Palace Invitational at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday (August 24) in New York City.

The 30-year-old tennis pro hit the court opposite Venus, 37, for a fun-spirited round of Badminton, where Venus was crowned the winner.

“This is the best warm-up you can possibly do for the U.S. Open,” Venus expressed at the event (via Vogue). “Last year we played virtual tennis here, and I was able to hone my mental game. Today, with the badminton, it’s a little eccentric, but it’s going to make sure I improvise on the court.”

“Honestly, the U.S. Open is around the corner and that’s my main focus,” Venus added about her state of mind. “With the end of the season around the corner, too, I want to finish strong. Who doesn’t want to win? It’s very addictive. My whole goal is to win every match I play.”