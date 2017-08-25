Right Said Fred Reacts to Taylor Swift Sampling 'I'm Too Sexy'

The infamous Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy” is sampled during the chorus of Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and now the group is reacting to it!

The guys said that Taylor‘s team reached out before the release of the song to ask for permission to sample the track and they even received a writing credit.

“We had people on the phone from the U.S. just checking that we were okay for her to use it and that we were cool with it and weren’t going to kick up a fuss — which, obviously, we didn’t,” band member Richard Fairbrass told People. “Fred and I have always been of the view that it’s the song that is the most important thing and musicians should always stick together because if we start to get a bit angry with each other that’s when it gets a bit depressing.”

Taylor told the group that she’s going to send them a “prezzie” and Richard says “she and everyone around her have been great.”

“I am more than happy with [the song],” Richard added. “She used the rhythm as much as anything. It’s flattering. When we recorded ‘Sexy’ I didn’t think it would last more than six months. So to be talking about it 26 years later and a star like Taylor using it and being influenced by it is really flattering. Absolutely flattering.”

