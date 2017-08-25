Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 4:37 pm

Ryan Gosling Hits Up His Favorite Lunch Spot in LA!

Ryan Gosling Hits Up His Favorite Lunch Spot in LA!

Ryan Gosling is back at his favorite restaurant in LA!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted making a stop at Little Dom’s Deli on Friday afternoon (August 25) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Ryan has been spotted stopping at the spot several times before and it has also been frequented by Jonah Hill and Jon Hamm!

It was recently announced that Ryan will be the host of Saturday Night Live‘s season 43 premiere in September, alongside musical guest Jay Z.

Ryan‘s new film Blade Runner 2049 is also set to debut this fall.

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 01
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 02
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 03
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 04
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 05
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 06
ryan gosling hits up favorite lunch spot 07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr