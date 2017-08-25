Ryan Gosling Hits Up His Favorite Lunch Spot in LA!

Ryan Gosling is back at his favorite restaurant in LA!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted making a stop at Little Dom’s Deli on Friday afternoon (August 25) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Ryan has been spotted stopping at the spot several times before and it has also been frequented by Jonah Hill and Jon Hamm!

It was recently announced that Ryan will be the host of Saturday Night Live‘s season 43 premiere in September, alongside musical guest Jay Z.

Ryan‘s new film Blade Runner 2049 is also set to debut this fall.