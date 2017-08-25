Top Stories
Jay Z Explains Why He & Beyonce Named Their Twins Rumi & Sir

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:35 pm

Scarlett Johansson Hangs With Colin Jost at Dave Chapelle's Birthday Party!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were spotted hanging out again!

The 32-year-old actress and the 34-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian, who have yet to confirm if they’re dating, reportedly attended Dave Chappelle‘s birthday party on Thursday night (August 24) at TAO Uptown in New York City.

Scarlett and Colin were joined by SNL‘s Cecily Strong and Michael Che.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair stayed with “friends most of the night and stayed at the star-studded celebration until about 2:30 a.m. before leaving together.”

Scarlett and Colin first sparked dating rumors back in May after being spotted together at an SNL after party.

