Fri, 25 August 2017 at 11:40 pm

Taylor Swift Partners With UPS Ahead of 'Reputation' Release - Watch Her Creepy Ad!

Taylor Swift Partners With UPS Ahead of 'Reputation' Release - Watch Her Creepy Ad!

Taylor Swift has joined forces with UPS in preparation for her Reputation album release – and her new ad is one of the creepiest things ever.

UPS tweeted on Friday (August 25) that it will be the “official delivery partner” for the 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s new album, which will drop on November 10.

Her album cover art will even be featured on the trucks! See a photo here.

Fans will also have “an improved opportunity” to buy her concert tickets if they snap a pic of one of the trucks, tag UPS, and post with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery.

The first trucks will hit the road tomorrow in Atlanta, Nashville, and New York City.

Watch below!

Don’t miss Taylor‘s “LWYMMD” music video when it premieres during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.
Posted to: Taylor Swift

