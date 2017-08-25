Taylor Swift Reveals 'Reputation' Magazine Cover Photos!

Taylor Swift is releasing not one, but TWO special unique and collectible magazines to celebrate her upcoming album Reputation and you can see the covers here!

Both of them tease “poetry & paintings,” “16 pages of handwritten lyrics by Taylor,” “personal photos,” “fashion portraits,” and more.

Volume one was shot by her album artwork photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot and volume two was photographed by Benny Horne.

The magazines will be available exclusively at Target when the album drops on November 10 and each issue will include a copy of the album.

Make sure to listen to Taylor‘s brand new song “Look What You Made Me Do” right now!