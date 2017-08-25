Taylor Swift Says the 'Old Taylor' is 'Dead' in New Song Lyrics

Taylor Swift is clearly ready to start a new era with her album Reputation and she says in the lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” that the old version of herself is now dead.

The 27-year-old singer talks about the “little games” that someone she doesn’t like has been playing and how she “rose up from the dead.”

During the bridge of the single, Taylor speaks out a presumed voicemail answering response, saying, “I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”

Taylor also repeats in the bridge, “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me, I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.” Some fans think that she could be referring to a battle within herself with this line.

