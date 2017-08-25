Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:22 am

Taylor Swift Teases 2018 Tour, Launches Ticket Buying Program

Taylor Swift Teases 2018 Tour, Launches Ticket Buying Program

Taylor Swift is working hard to make sure that her loyal fans have the best access to tickets for her upcoming tour instead of scalpers and ticket-bots.

The 27-year-old singer will definitely be going on tour to promote Reputation and it is rumored that the tour will launch in 2018.

Taylor is using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program for U.S. dates and if you purchase some of her products, you’ll boost your chances at getting tickets.

First, you have to go to the website to register under your Ticketmaster account, where you’ll be put in the wait-list for the Verified Fan registration.

Next, you can pre-order the album or shop the Reputation merchandise for “high boost” opportunities. If you watch the lyric video or sign up for the email list, you’ll get a “low boost.” The more boosts you get, the higher your slot on the priority list will go.

Make sure to listen to the song “Look What You Made Me Do” right now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Taylor Swift Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • LOL Blue

    So let me get this straight, the more expensive stuff you buy, the better change you get at buying expensive concert tickets? lmao, sucks for all her poor fans.

  • Murielthunt


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!!!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !yz48:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash48MediaWorld/GetPay$97/Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!yz48z..,.

  • Koos

    this will make her a billionaire!!