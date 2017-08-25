Taylor Swift Teases 2018 Tour, Launches Ticket Buying Program

Taylor Swift is working hard to make sure that her loyal fans have the best access to tickets for her upcoming tour instead of scalpers and ticket-bots.

The 27-year-old singer will definitely be going on tour to promote Reputation and it is rumored that the tour will launch in 2018.

Taylor is using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program for U.S. dates and if you purchase some of her products, you’ll boost your chances at getting tickets.

First, you have to go to the website to register under your Ticketmaster account, where you’ll be put in the wait-list for the Verified Fan registration.

Next, you can pre-order the album or shop the Reputation merchandise for “high boost” opportunities. If you watch the lyric video or sign up for the email list, you’ll get a “low boost.” The more boosts you get, the higher your slot on the priority list will go.

Make sure to listen to the song “Look What You Made Me Do” right now!