Fri, 25 August 2017 at 8:12 am

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video Will Premiere At MTV VMAs 2017!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video Will Premiere At MTV VMAs 2017!

Taylor Swift just dropped her brand new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the accompanying music video is coming sooner than you think!

The 27-year-old singer has just announced that official Joseph Kahn-directed visual will make its world premiere exclusively during the 2017 MTV 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 27).

“Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas,” Taylor captioned with a teaser of the anticipated clip – Watch below!

Katy Perry, who Taylor is famously in a feud with, is set to host the award show. Will Taylor attend? Stay tuned…

