The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 10:12 am

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement just five months after their proposal aired on the season finale of The Bachelor.

Shortly after the season ended earlier this year, Nick competed on the latest installment of Dancing With the Stars and Vanessa was there every step of the way to show him support.

Nick and Vanessa have released a statement explaining their breakup.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple told E! News. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Photos: Getty
