What Is the Most Anticipated Album of September 2017? Vote Now!

September is nearly upon us – and so are a whole bunch of new music releases from some incredible acts.

Among some of the most highly anticipated albums? Miley Cyrus is set to return with Younger Now on September 29, while fellow ex-Disney princess Demi Lovato is coming with Tell Me You Love Me on September 29. Plus, K-Pop heartthrobs BTS are preparing to drop Love Yourself ‘Her’ on September 18.

Other majorly anticipated releases include Shania Twain‘s Now (September 29), Gucci Mane‘s Mr. Davis (September 15) and The Killers‘ Wonderful Wonderful (September 22).

Which release are you most excited to hear in September? Place your vote below now – we’ll reveal the result right here on September 1 at 12 PM ET.