Who is Taylor Swift Singing About in New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do'?

Now that Taylor Swift has officially released her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” all of her fans will be trying to figure out the meaning of the song!

There are some prime suspects for who Taylor is singing about, and those include Katy Perry and married couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Taylor and Katy have been in a public feud for years after Tay allegedly accused Katy of stealing dancers from her tour.

Taylor‘s feud with Kimye stems from the release of Kanye‘s song “Famous” and the drama that ensued over the phone calls between the two stars leaked online by Kim.

“I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don’t like you,” Taylor starts off the song.

In the pre-chorus she sings, “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined.”

When Taylor says that her enemy “locked me out and threw a feast,” some fans think that she is referencing Katy‘s song “Bon Appetit” and the video in which she throws a feast.

WHO DO YOU THINK the song is about?

