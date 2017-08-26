Anna Camp Poses in Pretty Floral Dress for 'Time & the Conways' Photo Call

Anna Camp was absolutely glowing at the photo call for her new Broadway play Time and the Conways!

The 34-year-old Pitch Perfect star snapped some fun pics at the event held on Thursday (August 24) in New York City.

Previews for the play, a revival of J.B. Priestley‘s 1937 drama, will begin on September 14 at the American Airlines Theatre, ahead of its October 10 opening night, THR reports. It will run through November 26.

Elizabeth McGovern, Steven Boyer, Gabriel Ebert, and more will also star.

Directed by Rebecca Taichman, the play “considers the history of Britain through the prism of a moneyed Yorkshire family and its changing fortunes, beginning in 1919 with the promise of prosperity at the end of the Great War. It then jumps forward almost two decades to take in their shattered lives before returning to the original time frame to trace the seeds of the Conways’ downfall.”