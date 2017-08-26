AnnaLynne McCord Pens Open Letter to Southwest Airlines Due to Unfair Treatment of Gay Friends

AnnaLynne McCord is speaking out after Southwest Airlines refused to let her friends Jake Lapp and David Lionel utilize the Family Boarding policy with their daughters because they’re gay.

The 30-year-old 90210 actress took to social media on Friday (August 25) to share her open letter to the airline with fans.

“Have you ever felt bullied?” she began. “Have you ever been picked on? Have you ever been rejected? The one who got left out because for some reason to another person you didn’t measure up; you did not belong?”

“A couple of days ago, the young girls in this photo were made to feel just that by individuals who wear your logo and represent your company,” she wrote, referring to a photo of her friends and their kids, which you can see below. “It was their first flight ever and they were so excited to join their Daddies on a family trip.”

“Only your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact ‘family,’” AnnaLynne added. “And when it came time for ‘Family Boarding’ these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate. They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn’t count as family. Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites.”

#OPENLETTER to @southwestair

Dear Southwest Airlines, Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on?… https://t.co/gKSsJ4b3Jc pic.twitter.com/7TMEN9jp8P — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) August 26, 2017

“So, I would just like to ask you ‘why?’” she continued. “Why would your company representatives (the desk agents boarding the plane on behalf of your corporation) believe that it is okay to reject these little girls’ love for their fathers, making them feel that they are not good enough? That their family should be left out? Is that not a form of bullying? Is that not a form of hate? I certainly wouldn’t call it love.”

“I implore you, as a company that seeks to provide a happy experience for all of its customers, to hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it,” she finished. “Please, don’t allow your company to promote the hate that destroys the pure innocence of the love of a child. With an Absolutely Broken Heart, AnnaLynne McCord.”

Another same-sex couple also spoke out about this policy in May because they were subjected to the same treatment.