Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 11:34 pm

Casey Wilson Shares First Photo of New Son Henry!

He’s here!

Casey Wilson took to Instagram on Saturday (August 26) to share an adorable photo of herself and husband David Caspe cuddling their new son Henry Bear.

“Henry Bear Caspe is here!” Casey captioned the below photo.

Casey gave birth to Henry earlier this week, one month before her due date, but it looks like her son is healthy and happy.

Casey and David are already parents to son Max, 2.

A post shared by Casey Wilson (@caseyrosewilson) on

