Chris Zylka Joins Girlfriend Paris Hilton for Trip to Ibiza
Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka hold hands while catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Friday (August 25) in Los Angeles.
The couple was en route to Ibiza, Spain, where Paris will be playing a DJ set on Sunday night.
“#Ibiza! Can’t wait to play for you all Tomorrow night at my #FoamAndDiamonds #ClosingParty at @AmnesiaIbiza! It’s going to be an #Epic night! 🎶👸🏼🎶 #PartyWithParis 🎉 #SummerReign 👑,” Paris wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
Before heading to the airport, Paris and Chris posed for photos in front of the doggie mansion she has for her pet pooches.
