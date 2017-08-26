Chris Zylka Joins Girlfriend Paris Hilton for Trip to Ibiza

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka hold hands while catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Friday (August 25) in Los Angeles.

The couple was en route to Ibiza, Spain, where Paris will be playing a DJ set on Sunday night.

“#Ibiza! Can’t wait to play for you all Tomorrow night at my #FoamAndDiamonds #ClosingParty at @AmnesiaIbiza! It’s going to be an #Epic night! 🎶👸🏼🎶 #PartyWithParis 🎉 #SummerReign 👑,” Paris wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Before heading to the airport, Paris and Chris posed for photos in front of the doggie mansion she has for her pet pooches.

Bye LA! ✌🏼Flying back to #Ibiza with my love for my #FoamAndDiamonds #ClosingParty at @AmnesiaIbiza. ✨💖✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

