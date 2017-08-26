Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor is not afraid to show off his fit body and while being weighed in for his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., the UFC fighter wore just a pair of tight boxer briefs that left little to the imagination.

The 29-year-old fighter got face-to-face with his competitor during the event on Friday (August 25) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake with the fight and it has been said that both of the guys will be retiring from boxing after the match. Experts also have said that people are going to be more money on this boxing match than any other match in history.

FYI: Conor is wearing Calvin Klein underwear.

25+ pictures inside of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the weigh-in…