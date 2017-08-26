Top Stories
Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 10:49 am

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor is not afraid to show off his fit body and while being weighed in for his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., the UFC fighter wore just a pair of tight boxer briefs that left little to the imagination.

The 29-year-old fighter got face-to-face with his competitor during the event on Friday (August 25) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake with the fight and it has been said that both of the guys will be retiring from boxing after the match. Experts also have said that people are going to be more money on this boxing match than any other match in history.

FYI: Conor is wearing Calvin Klein underwear.

25+ pictures inside of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the weigh-in…

Just Jared on Facebook
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 01
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 02
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 03
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 04
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 05
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 06
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 07
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 08
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 09
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 10
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 11
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 12
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 13
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 14
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 15
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 16
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 17
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 18
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 19
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 20
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 21
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 22
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 23
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 24
conor mcgregor leaves little to the imagination in tight underwear 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Conor McGregor, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr
  • c bemis

    hot