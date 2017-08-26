Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 5:30 am

Courteney Cox Sports Denim Pants & Wedges for Furniture Shopping Trip

Courteney Cox Sports Denim Pants & Wedges for Furniture Shopping Trip

Courteney Cox kept it casual but super cute for her latest shopping spree!

The 53-year-old Friends star flashed a smile while checking out some furniture shops with a friend on Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

She wore a striped top tucked into blue jeans, which she rolled up at the bottom.

Courteney completed her look with navy blue wedges, a pair of light-tinted sunglasses, and silver and gold jewelry.

Courteney has been enjoying life out of the spotlight in recent years. She’s been spotted stepping out for low-key dinners with friends on multiple occasions.
