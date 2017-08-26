Cristiano Ronaldo Named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Congratulations are in order for Cristiano Ronaldo!

The 32-year-old soccer player has been dubbed UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

He suited up for the UEFA Champions League Group stage draw ceremony held at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday (August 24) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Cristiano was all smiles as he posed with his award.

The Real Madrid forward beat out Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches and staff who helped me win this trophy again,” Cristiano shared on Instagram. “I dedicate this to my family, friends and fans. This is also yours!”

Cristiano will be sitting out the next few Real Madrid soccer games as he has been suspended following an incident at his recent match.