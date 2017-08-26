Top Stories
Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 11:05 am

Dwayne Johnson's Movie 'San Andreas' Helped a Boy Save His Brother's Life

Dwayne Johnson's Movie 'San Andreas' Helped a Boy Save His Brother's Life

Dwayne Johnson has done some incredible things in his movies, but performing CPR in the film San Andreas has led to a little boy being able to save his brother’s life.

10-year-old Jacob O’Connor rescued his two-year-old brother from drowning by performing the the CPR methods he observed in the movie San Andreas, his favorite film.

“This story grabbed my heart. 10yr Jacob O’Connor found his little 2yr old brother, Dylan laying facedown in their pool. He pulled his little brother out and started CPR & chest compressions. He saved little Dylan‘s life,” Dwayne posted on Instagram.

Jacob said he learned how to do this by watching me in his favorite movie, SAN ANDREAS. I’m so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy’s heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob‘s hand…” he added.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr