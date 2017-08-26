Dwayne Johnson's Movie 'San Andreas' Helped a Boy Save His Brother's Life

Dwayne Johnson has done some incredible things in his movies, but performing CPR in the film San Andreas has led to a little boy being able to save his brother’s life.

10-year-old Jacob O’Connor rescued his two-year-old brother from drowning by performing the the CPR methods he observed in the movie San Andreas, his favorite film.

“This story grabbed my heart. 10yr Jacob O’Connor found his little 2yr old brother, Dylan laying facedown in their pool. He pulled his little brother out and started CPR & chest compressions. He saved little Dylan‘s life,” Dwayne posted on Instagram.

“Jacob said he learned how to do this by watching me in his favorite movie, SAN ANDREAS. I’m so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy’s heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob‘s hand…” he added.