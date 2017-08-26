Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 4:30 pm

Gal Gadot Wishes Happy Birthday to Chris Pine, Her 'Wonder Woman' Co-Star!

Gal Gadot Wishes Happy Birthday to Chris Pine, Her 'Wonder Woman' Co-Star!

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine had amazing on-screen chemistry in their movie Wonder Woman and you can credit that to the fact that they’re great friends in real life!

To help Chris celebrate his 37th birthday on Saturday (August 26), Gal took to Instagram to share a super sweet message.

“Happy Happy Birthday to my darling friend #chrispine . May you always shine bright and be such the special funny person you are. Wishing you all the best this world has to offer. Health, happiness and lots of giggles. Xo,” she wrote.

Gal also included a super cute GIF of the two of them laughing on Instagram. See it below!

Photos: Getty
