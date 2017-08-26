Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 3:44 pm

Jennifer Lopez Flies to Vegas with Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Jennifer Lopez Flies to Vegas with Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are en route to Las Vegas to watch the big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor!

The hot couple joined controversial New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on his private plane. The football mogul has been criticized by many people, including those in Hollywood, for his support of President Trump.

Jennifer and Alex were seen trying on Kraft‘s Super Bowl championship ring during the flight and she shared the photos on Twitter.

“He’s the one!! #checkthering #robertcraft #ThePats #championshipstatus #goodtimes,” Jennifer captioned the photo of the three of them on the plane.
