Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 1:34 pm

Jessica Biel Celebrates 21st Anniversary of '7th Heaven'

Can you believe it has been 21 years since the first episode of 7th Heaven aired on TV?!

Jessica Biel, who was only 14 at the time, is looking back and celebrating the iconic moment in a new tweet.

7th Heaven first aired 21 years ago today. Happy birthday, 7th Heaven- lemme buy you a drink. 💗” she tweeted along with a photo of her and on-screen sister Beverley Mitchell.

7th Heaven aired for 11 seasons, but Jessica left the cast as a series regular following season six. She was a recurring guest star in season seven and made appearances in seasons eight and ten.
Photos: Getty
