John Legend Wears Matching Shirt & Shirts in St. Tropez with Wife Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend go for a stroll around town on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in St. Tropez, France.

The 38-year-old singer was seen wearing a matching shirt and silk shorts while Chrissy wore denim cut-off shorts over her swimsuit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

John shared a photo of himself looking dapper on a boat the night before.

“Performed at a wedding near Monte Carlo then made my escape on a speedboat. #bondlife minus the espionage and guns,” he captioned the pic on Instagram.