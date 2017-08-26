Top Stories
Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 1:54 pm

John Legend Wears Matching Shirt & Shirts in St. Tropez with Wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Wears Matching Shirt & Shirts in St. Tropez with Wife Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend go for a stroll around town on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in St. Tropez, France.

The 38-year-old singer was seen wearing a matching shirt and silk shorts while Chrissy wore denim cut-off shorts over her swimsuit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

John shared a photo of himself looking dapper on a boat the night before.

“Performed at a wedding near Monte Carlo then made my escape on a speedboat. #bondlife minus the espionage and guns,” he captioned the pic on Instagram.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend wears matching shirt shorts chrissy teigen 01
john legend wears matching shirt shorts chrissy teigen 02
john legend wears matching shirt shorts chrissy teigen 03
john legend wears matching shirt shorts chrissy teigen 04
john legend wears matching shirt shorts chrissy teigen 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr