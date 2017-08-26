Top Stories
Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 11:02 pm

Katie Holmes Steps Out for Lunch with Friends in LA

Katie Holmes Steps Out for Lunch with Friends in LA

Katie Holmes makes her way out of her ride as she arrives for lunch at Bottega Louie on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress looked cool in a plaid shirt, jeans, and animal-print framed sunglasses as she grabbed lunch with a few of her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Earlier this week, Katie took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo with her mom Kathleen.

“#tbt my incredible mom and me. I am so grateful for my beautiful kind mom ❤️ ” Katie captioned the below photo.

Katie‘s latest movie Logan Lucky is out in theaters now.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 01
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 02
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 03
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 04
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 05
katie holmes grabs lunch with friends in la 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr