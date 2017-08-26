Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 2:45 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out in Vegas Before the Big Fight

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out in Vegas Before the Big Fight

Leonardo DiCaprio is always in attendance at the hottest parties and events, so of course he is in Las Vegas for the Mayweather and McGregor fight this weekend!

The 42-year-old actor was seen hanging out and grabbing dinner with friends at a hotel on Friday night (August 25) in Vegas.

Leo was joined by his buddies Lukas Haas and Adrien Brody, among others.

If you haven’t yet read what Kate Winslet recently said about what she and Leo do when they hang out, you need to go check it out!

Make sure to see the list of celebs attending the big fight.
  • Zzzzzz

    Hi ladies!
    Leo is looking good.
    Don’t understand why people want to watch two people beat each other to a pulp? I find it so barbaric. I guess as a species, we haven’t got pass the fascination with violence. :(

  • Still Together

    “Leonardo DiCaprio is always in attendance at the hottest parties and events”

    lol

  • Josie

    Not new, but I haven’t see these pics before
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRImzNHf4Y/