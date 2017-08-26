Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out in Vegas Before the Big Fight

Leonardo DiCaprio is always in attendance at the hottest parties and events, so of course he is in Las Vegas for the Mayweather and McGregor fight this weekend!

The 42-year-old actor was seen hanging out and grabbing dinner with friends at a hotel on Friday night (August 25) in Vegas.

Leo was joined by his buddies Lukas Haas and Adrien Brody, among others.

