Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

There are going to be a ton of stars in the crowd watching the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in person tonight (August 26) in Las Vegas.

While most of us will have to watch the event at home via Showtime PPV or in movie theaters across the country, several thousand people have tickets for the live event!

HOW TO WATCH: Click here for details on streaming the fight online

A list of celebs who are expected to be in Vegas for the fight was compiled by TMZ and there are many A-list names on the list. Not all of them are expected to be at the actual fight though. Some of them will just be attending viewing parties nearby.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight – [Expected] Celebrity Attendees List!

Avicii

Michael Bay

Jeff Beacher

Leonardo DiCaprio

Diddy

Drake

Marc Foster

Jamie Foxx

LL Cool J

LeBron James

Angelina Jolie

Adam Levine

Jennifer Lopez

Demi Lovato (singing National Anthem)

Elon Musk

Alex Rodriguez

Rick Ross

Charlize Theron

Mark Wahlberg

Denzel Washington