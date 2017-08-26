Nick & Vanessa Lachey Join 'Dancing with the Stars' (Report)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are reportedly headed to Dancing with the Stars!

The 43-year-old singer and the 36-old TV personality are the latest celebs who are rumored to be joining season 25, along with Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and Total Divas‘ Nikki Bella, People reports.

Vanessa and Drew are the second married couple to compete on the show, following Carlos and Alexa PenaVega in season 21.

Nick‘s younger brother, Drew, won the show in season 2 with Cheryl Burke.

The pro dancers for this season are Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Dancing With The Stars premieres on September 18 on ABC.