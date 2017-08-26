Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Crops Blake Lively Out of His Happy Birthday Post - See the Pic!

Ryan Reynolds Crops Blake Lively Out of His Happy Birthday Post - See the Pic!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Selena Gomez Shows Off Wet Bob Haircut With Bright Red Lips &amp; The Weeknd Approves

Selena Gomez Shows Off Wet Bob Haircut With Bright Red Lips & The Weeknd Approves

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 2:29 am

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Join 'Dancing with the Stars' (Report)

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Join 'Dancing with the Stars' (Report)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are reportedly headed to Dancing with the Stars!

The 43-year-old singer and the 36-old TV personality are the latest celebs who are rumored to be joining season 25, along with Property BrothersDrew Scott and Total DivasNikki Bella, People reports.

Vanessa and Drew are the second married couple to compete on the show, following Carlos and Alexa PenaVega in season 21.

Nick‘s younger brother, Drew, won the show in season 2 with Cheryl Burke.

The pro dancers for this season are Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Dancing With The Stars premieres on September 18 on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Nick Lachey, Television, vanessa lachey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr