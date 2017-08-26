Top Stories
Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 11:34 am

Nicole Kidman & Elizabeth Olsen Delight Down Under at NGV Gala!

Nicole Kidman & Elizabeth Olsen Delight Down Under at NGV Gala!

Nicole Kidman and Elizabeth Olsen walk the red carpet while attending the NGV Gala on Saturday (August 26) in Melbourne, Australia.

The ladies were joined at the event by actress Rachel Griffiths, models Winnie Harlow and Jessica Gomes, and singer Kimbra.

The event was a black-tie Dior gala and Nicole‘s Dior dress from her Oscars appearance in 1997 was one of the many designs on display. Even Miranda Kerr‘s wedding dress was included in the exhibit!

20+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Olsen, and more at the gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 01
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 02
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 03
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 04
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 05
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 06
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 07
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 08
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 09
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 10
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 11
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 12
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 13
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 14
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 15
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 16
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 17
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 18
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 19
nicole kidman elizabeth olsen ngv gala 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Gomes, Kimbra, Nicole Kidman, Rachel Griffiths, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr