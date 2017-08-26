Nicole Kidman & Elizabeth Olsen Delight Down Under at NGV Gala!

Nicole Kidman and Elizabeth Olsen walk the red carpet while attending the NGV Gala on Saturday (August 26) in Melbourne, Australia.

The ladies were joined at the event by actress Rachel Griffiths, models Winnie Harlow and Jessica Gomes, and singer Kimbra.

The event was a black-tie Dior gala and Nicole‘s Dior dress from her Oscars appearance in 1997 was one of the many designs on display. Even Miranda Kerr‘s wedding dress was included in the exhibit!

