Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Nicole Kidman Swims In Her Evening Gown for 'Stellar' Cover!

Nicole Kidman pushes up her cleavage while wearing an evening gown in a swimming pool for the cover of Stellar‘s first anniversary issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress told the mag, out not in Australia’s Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Herald Sun, and Sunday Mail:

On having the most successful 12 months yet: “I’m always just gently moving through life, so I try to not have the massive highs and the massive lows and try to stay in a consistent place. But in terms of just really savoring the moment, yes. …I know when things are good and I savor them.”

On daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret: “They make us very happy, is what they do. They bring so much joy to both of us. Keith just walked in. [She puts down the phone to speak with husband Keith Urban.] ‘Don’t those daughters just bring so much joy to you, babe?’ [pause] ‘So much!’ he yelled out [laughs].”

On turning 50: “Just joy. I’m just really going, ‘OK, this is my life’, and I’m very, very happy to be 50. I think that’s what happens with birthdays once you get to a particular age, you’re just like, ‘Yay, OK, here we go!’ I did not have a huge party. I was like, I just want to be with my family. And my sister came over with all her children, my brother-in-law, I had Keith and my girls. We Skyped my mum because she couldn’t fly all that way, but I flew back and had a small party with her and my close, close, close friends. And that was it – simple.”

For more from Nicole, visit StellarMag.com.au!
Photos: Stellar 27 August 2017, Nicole Kidman - photography by Nino Muñoz for Stockland Martel
