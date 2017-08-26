paris jackson sends sweet birthday message to godfather macaulay culkin

Paris Jackson just shared the cutest post for Macaulay Culkin‘s birthday!

The 19-year-old actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to her Instagram Story to share a cute photo of herself with her godfather on his 37th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU…make 53 your BITCH,” Paris captioned the photo below of herself wearing bunny ears while cuddling Macaulay.

Paris and Macaulay have remained close friends over the years. The two even recently got matching tattoos!