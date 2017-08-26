Top Stories
Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 11:54 am

Ryan Murphy Reveals Lena Dunham's 'AHS: Cult' Character

Ryan Murphy Reveals Lena Dunham's 'AHS: Cult' Character

Lena Dunham will be guest starring in an episode of the upcoming season of American Horror Story and her role has been revealed!

The 31-year-old actress will be playing Valerie Solanas, the women who tried to assassinate artist Andy Warhol.

The season will follow how various cult leaders rose to power. “We examine how these people rise to power — they’re idiots,” Ryan said during a Q&A with press on Friday (August 26), according to Deadline.

Lena‘s episode is all “about female rage and that’s in the country now. Solanas wrote the Scum Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power.”

The actress will appear as Solanas in flashbacks during the seventh episode of the season, titled “Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Horror Story, Lena Dunham, Ryan Murphy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr