Ryan Murphy Reveals Lena Dunham's 'AHS: Cult' Character

Lena Dunham will be guest starring in an episode of the upcoming season of American Horror Story and her role has been revealed!

The 31-year-old actress will be playing Valerie Solanas, the women who tried to assassinate artist Andy Warhol.

The season will follow how various cult leaders rose to power. “We examine how these people rise to power — they’re idiots,” Ryan said during a Q&A with press on Friday (August 26), according to Deadline.

Lena‘s episode is all “about female rage and that’s in the country now. Solanas wrote the Scum Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power.”

The actress will appear as Solanas in flashbacks during the seventh episode of the season, titled “Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag.”