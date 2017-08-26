Selena Gomez Shows Off Wet Bob Haircut With Bright Red Lips & The Weeknd Approves

Selena Gomez has debuted a slick bob hairdo and bold red lipstick – and The Weeknd definitely likes it.

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer posed for the sultry snap on her makeup artist Hung Vanngo‘s Instagram on Friday (August 25).

“#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛,” he captioned it.

In the pic, Selena is wearing a white robe while showing off her silver nails, statement earrings, and smokey eye makeup.

Her boyfriend The Weeknd made sure to “like” the photo!

