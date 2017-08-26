Sofia Vergara & Ex Nick Loeb's Frozen Embryo Case Dismissed by Judge

Sofia Vergara and her ex Nick Loeb‘s frozen embryo battle has been thrown out by the judge, TMZ reports.

The 45-year-old actress was sued by her frozen embryos – as plaintiffs “Isabella” and “Emma” – late last year.

Nick originally sued Sofia back in 2015 over the embryos they created when they were together.

The suit asked that Nick be given full custody of the fertilized eggs so that he could have them implanted in a surrogate and so that they could have a trust fund set up for them.

The judge reportedly stated that Nick has no business suing her in Louisiana because the embryos were conceived in California, and neither parent has any permanent ties there.

The judge noted that Nick likely only filed in Louisiana because of its favorable laws regarding the rights of unborn children.

The judge also stated that the case would probably have required a constitutional evaluation of the embryos’ rights.

Sofia has previously filed docs asking the court to end the embryo battle. It is unclear whether or not Nick intends to refile.