Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 6:17 pm

Taylor Swift's New Single to Debut with Massive Sales, Already Breaking Records

Taylor Swift's New Single to Debut with Massive Sales, Already Breaking Records

Taylor Swift has a great reason to be celebrating this weekend – her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” is off to a huge sales start!

The 27-year-old entertainer’s new song was downloaded just under 200,000 times in its first 24 hours and experts expect it to top 550,000 in sales for the first full week, according to Variety.

This would give Taylor the best sales week for a song since Adele sold 653,000 downloads of “Hello” in the song’s second week back in November 2015.

At radio, the song was the number one song on Friday afternoon (August 25) after it debuted early that morning at midnight.

Taylor has already broken a record with the song. The lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” reached 19 million views in its first 24 hours, smashing the previous record held by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. The band’s lyric video for “Something Just Like This” was viewed nine million times in its first 24 hours earlier this year.

Congrats to Taylor!!!
Photos: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot
WENN
