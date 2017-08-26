Taylor Swift's New Song Is Basically Arya Stark's Theme Song

Game of Thrones fans can’t help but notice how Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” can work perfectly as a theme song for Maisie Williams‘ character Arya Stark.

This post is going to contain spoilers, so if you’re not up to date on the HBO series, don’t continue reading.

There are so many lyrics in Taylor‘s song that ring true for Arya’s story.

“Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time” – Arya has escaped death many times, including when she was wounded last season.

“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined. I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!” – We all know that Arya has a list of people she wants to kill.

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time…” – Yep, Arya keeps getting smarter and harder.

“I don’t like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me…” – The Starks used to have a lot of power!

“You ask me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast…” – Arya was locked out of a very bloody feast, the Red Wedding!

“Ooh, look what you made me do / Look what you made me do…” – This is basically Arya summed up!

Read what people are saying on Twitter below!

"Old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" *Arya Stark pulls off Taylor's face*#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Warren Cass (@thewcass) August 25, 2017 The new Taylor Swift song is Arya Stark's theme song. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/2l9x1dAn4S — Blaire Loves TV (@BlaireLovesTV) August 25, 2017

