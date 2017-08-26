Taylor Swift's Video Director Responds to Beyonce Comparisons

Taylor Swift released a preview for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video on Friday and the clip led to Beyonce‘s fans comparing it to her Lemonade visual album.

Now, the 27-year-old singer’s video director Joseph Kahn is speaking out to slam accusations that Taylor copied the imagery in Bey‘s videos for her own video.

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey,” he tweeted.

One of the shots that has caused a lot of the speculation is the one of Taylor lined up next to her male backup dancers. Fans have said this looks like Bey‘s “Formation” video.

Joseph previously directed Taylor‘s videos for “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of the Woods.” He also worked with Bey on Destiny’s Child‘s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin.”