Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 4:48 pm

Taylor Swift's Video Director Responds to Beyonce Comparisons

Taylor Swift's Video Director Responds to Beyonce Comparisons

Taylor Swift released a preview for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video on Friday and the clip led to Beyonce‘s fans comparing it to her Lemonade visual album.

Now, the 27-year-old singer’s video director Joseph Kahn is speaking out to slam accusations that Taylor copied the imagery in Bey‘s videos for her own video.

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey,” he tweeted.

One of the shots that has caused a lot of the speculation is the one of Taylor lined up next to her male backup dancers. Fans have said this looks like Bey‘s “Formation” video.

Joseph previously directed Taylor‘s videos for “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of the Woods.” He also worked with Bey on Destiny’s Child‘s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin.”
    Beyonce fans are delusional.

  • plez

    How stupid that type of lineup has been done by everyone from Pat Benatar to Janet Jackson to Britney Spears. One would think Beyonce fans would not accuse others because they did not like when Beyonce as accused of stealing for her Lemonade video.

  • FlakesofSunlite

    Wtf is an art space? Everyone has their own unique art space.

  • Arwen Kivlis

    right, because the Taylor Swift fans arent just as delusional…

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    I can’t stand Beyonce either, but I’m sitting back laughing my tail off at the basic blonde betty who is pretending to be a badass snake getting bombed before her video is even out of the gate.