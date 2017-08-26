Top Stories
What Time is Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight? How to Watch?

What Time is Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight? How to Watch?

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is one of the most anticipated fights of all time and it’s taking place TONIGHT (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The fight is set to take place at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

You can watch the fight from home by ordering it on Showtime Pay-Per-View on your TV or online for $99.95. You are able to stream it thanks to the Showtime app, UFC app, the PlayStation store, and Sling TV.

Movie theaters around the country are also airing the fight live for $40 a ticket.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line for Mayweather and McGregor, who are going to be earning huge paydays for this fight.
