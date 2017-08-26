Who is Floyd Mayweather Dating? His Rumored Girlfriend Won't Be at the Fight

Floyd Mayweather is about to fight in one of the biggest matches of all time and lots of fans are wondering if he has a special lady in his life who will be supporting him.

The 40-year-old professional boxer does not have a confirmed girlfriend, but there have been rumors swirling that he could be dating British reality star Abigail Clarke.

Abigail first met Floyd almost exactly one year ago at a party in Las Vegas and there are no other photos of them together other than the ones from that day, one of which is on her Instagram account.

Earlier this summer, British news outlets like The Sun started reporting that Floyd and Abigail have been secretly dating. There is no confirmation of this news and not every report put out there by this outlet is true, so take this with a grain of salt!

If they are dating, it doesn’t appear that Abigail will be ringside in Las Vegas tonight (August 26) as she posted an Instagram from London hours before the fight.