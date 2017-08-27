30 Seconds to Mars' MTV VMAs 2017 Performance Video with Travis Scott - Watch Now!

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Travis Scott collaborated to bring this epic performance of “Walk on Water” to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The show was held at The Forum on Sunday evening (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif., and Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars performed their newest single for the packed crowd.

Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars’ performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs below…