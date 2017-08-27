Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:05 pm

30 Seconds to Mars' MTV VMAs 2017 Performance Video with Travis Scott - Watch Now!

30 Seconds to Mars' MTV VMAs 2017 Performance Video with Travis Scott - Watch Now!

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Travis Scott collaborated to bring this epic performance of “Walk on Water” to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The show was held at The Forum on Sunday evening (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif., and Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars performed their newest single for the packed crowd.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Just Jared‘s entire coverage of the 2017 MTV VMAs – we live blogged the whole show! Sound off in the comments about what you thought of the show!

Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars’ performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr