Adam Levine Bashes the 'Utterly Horrible' MTV VMAs

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:54 pm

Adam Levine was not at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but he was watching from home and not pleased with what he saw.

It seems the 38-year-old Maroon 5 singer did not have a favorable opinion of MTV show to begin with and his feelings didn’t change from this year’s installment.

“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF–K,” Adam tweeted.

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” he added.

If you were watching the show, you’ll remember how Julia had the announcer speaking over her performance and then the feed cut off and went to commercial. The full video was posted online though and you can watch it now!
