AGT's Heidi Klum & Mel B Flaunt Cleavage at MTV VMAs 2017

Heidi Klum and Mel B put their cleavage on display while walking the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The America’s Got Talent judges drove to to the event together and Mel posted a video on her Instagram account.

“Get ready @vmas the super heros are about to tear it up #girlpower me and girl @heidiklum yiippeeee @amine BOOM,” Mel captioned the below clip.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Dundas dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

