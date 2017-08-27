Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:18 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio & Olivia Munn Are Presenting Beauties at MTV VMAs 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio & Olivia Munn Are Presenting Beauties at MTV VMAs 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her partially see-through outfit while hitting the carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 36-year-old supermodel was joined by fellow presenter Olivia Munn.

Alessandra took the stage with Jack Antonoff to present Lorde‘s performance. Olivia joined Ludacris in presenting the Best Collaboration award to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik for “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” which was accepted by co-writers of the song Jack and Sam Dew.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing Balmain. Olivia is wearing a Nicolas Jebran dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, Sarah Weinstock rings, and additional Effy jewelry.
