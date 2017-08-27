Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 4:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Super Sweet Photos for Daughter Anja's Birthday!

Alessandra Ambrosio sips on an iced juice as she runs errands on Saturday morning (August 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted out earlier this week in showing off her toned midriff in a crop top and skirt as she grabbed lunch with some friends.

Alessandra recently took to Instagram to share a super cute album of photos for her daughter Anja‘s 9th birthday.

