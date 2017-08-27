Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:50 pm

Alessia Cara Strips Off Dress & Makeup During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Alessia Cara kicks off her performance in a red dress at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

During the 21-year-old singer’s performance of her song “Scars to Your Beautiful,” she ripped off her wig, wiped off her makeup, and stripped out of her red dress to reveal a fresh look.

Alessia was one of the early winners of the night, picking up the award for Best Dance Video for “Stay” with Zedd.

Watch the performance video below!

10+ pictures inside of Alessia Cara performing at the VMAs…

