Amber Rose Wears a Wig, Flaunts PDA with 21 Savage at MTV VMAs 2017!

Amber Rose looks unrecognizable in a wig while walking the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old model was joined by her boyfriend 21 Savage and they flaunted some PDA on the carpet!

Amber took to Instagram the day before to share a video of herself getting Botox.

“I swear it looks more painful than it actually is ☺️ Lol thank you @drjasondiamond for fitting me in today! Ladies and gentlemen if you need some rejuvenation, Botox, fillers etc call Dr Diamond’s office and tell them Amber sent you 🙏🏽❤️😍,” she captioned the video.