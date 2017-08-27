Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:00 am

Aubrey Plaza Promotes 'Ingrid Goes West' in NYC

Aubrey Plaza makes her way out of the Bowery Hotel on Friday afternoon (August 25) in New York City.

The 33-year-old former Parks & Rec star looked cool in a tan top, denim skirt, and white sneakers as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey is in NYC right now to promote her new movie Ingrid Goes West.

Later that day, Aubrey took to Instagram to tell fans to go check out her new movie.

@saraheramos says it better than me #ingridgoeswest IS IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE TODAYYYYY 🎷🙀😘🖕👅

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on

Ingrid Goes West is out in theaters now.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Aubrey Plaza

