Aubrey Plaza Promotes 'Ingrid Goes West' in NYC

Aubrey Plaza makes her way out of the Bowery Hotel on Friday afternoon (August 25) in New York City.

The 33-year-old former Parks & Rec star looked cool in a tan top, denim skirt, and white sneakers as she stepped out for the day.

Aubrey is in NYC right now to promote her new movie Ingrid Goes West.

Later that day, Aubrey took to Instagram to tell fans to go check out her new movie.

@saraheramos says it better than me #ingridgoeswest IS IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE TODAYYYYY 🎷🙀😘🖕👅 A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Ingrid Goes West is out in theaters now.