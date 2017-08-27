Bella Hadid Will Be Walking in 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China!

It’s official – Bella Hadid will be returning to the runway for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday (August 27) to share the exciting news that she will be hitting the runway in China for the lingerie brand’s big fashion show.

“@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx,” Bella captioned the sexy photo of herself below.

Relive Bella‘s first time walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris last year below!