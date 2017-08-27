Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:20 pm

Best New Artists Julia Michaels & Khalid Step Out at MTV VMAs 2017!

Best New Artists Julia Michaels & Khalid Step Out at MTV VMAs 2017!

Julia Michaels shimmered while hitting the carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter donned a sequined blue gown while stepping out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

She was also joined by fellow musician Khalid!

Both Julia and Khalid are up for Best New Artist during the show. They are up against Noah Cyrus, Kodak Black, SZA and Young M.A.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.
Just Jared on Facebook
julia michaels khalid 2017 mtv vmas 01
julia michaels khalid 2017 mtv vmas 02
julia michaels khalid 2017 mtv vmas 03
julia michaels khalid 2017 mtv vmas 04
julia michaels khalid 2017 mtv vmas 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Julia Michaels, Khalid, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr