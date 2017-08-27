Best New Artists Julia Michaels & Khalid Step Out at MTV VMAs 2017!

Julia Michaels shimmered while hitting the carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter donned a sequined blue gown while stepping out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

She was also joined by fellow musician Khalid!

Both Julia and Khalid are up for Best New Artist during the show. They are up against Noah Cyrus, Kodak Black, SZA and Young M.A.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.